The New Weird: How modern horror writers are mapping our existential dread with tales of cosmic terror
Bibek Bhattacharya 10 min read 24 Oct 2025, 11:00 am IST
Summary
From tales of cosmic horror to metafictional ghost stories, discover how a new generation of horror writers is deconstructing genre tropes to explore colonial trauma, existential dread, and the fragility of reality
It was in the dog days of the first wave of covid-19 that I leaned heavily into reading horror. There was enough every day, real-life disease-terror, not to mention constant anxiety. So, it might seem a little odd when I say that my choice of escape from the dread of the pandemic was a dive into the pages of literary horror.
