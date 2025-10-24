He burst into wider prominence with his 2020 novel, The Only Good Indians. I read the book soon after it came out, and was blown away by the way he deepened, broadened, and thoroughly upended mainstream depictions of Indigenous Americans with a harrowing yarn about four Blackfeet men haunted by an elk spirit after violating sacred hunting traditions. The horror derives from the slow, grinding tragedy of the characters’ displacement from tradition, and their attempts to assimilate into white America. Jones paints a vivid picture of contemporary reservation life, depicting basketball games and sweat lodges with equal specificity, resisting romanticisation.