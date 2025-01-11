Quit on new year goals? It’s okay
SummaryWhy not make imperfectionism your buzzword for 2025 instead of falling into the impossible trap of fresh-startism?
If you have made it this far in the new year without slipping up on your resolutions, then well done! According to any number of studies, you are an elite member of a rapidly declining club of people who are still going strong with their quest for self-improvement in 2025. In contrast, the rest of us are regretting our newly acquired expensive gym memberships and reaching out for a glass of wine more times a week than we solemnly promised ourselves just a few weeks back.
Depending on the research you read, between 1 in 10 to nearly half of the world’s population gives up on grand plans to reinvent themselves by the second week of January each year. Yet, the temptation to become the “best version of yourself", as new-age motivational gurus urge us, is hard to resist. It’s human nature to live in thrall to the myth of “fresh-startism", as Oliver Burkeman, a journalist-turned-writer of popular philosophical books, put it last year in a dispatch of his email newsletter, The Imperfectionist.