Quit on new year goals? It’s okay

This elusive “one thing" doesn’t exist in one fixed form. For each of us, what truly matters is unique to who we are and the choices we make. Some of us want to be the best parent we can be; others want to shine as professionals. The bog standard productivity bandwagon fails to recognise these subtle calibrations in the things we desire from our short lives, instead, driving us towards quantity over quality, propelled by the fear of missing out. And so, constant busyness turns into a tool to validate our self-worth, a measure of the value of the time we spend on earth.