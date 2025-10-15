Nine Indian galleries makes waves at Frieze London

The Frieze, the annual contemporary art fair held in London, is witnessing an unprecedented participation from Indian galleries—nine of them from Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are part of different sections of the fair. The Frieze often acts as the pulse of the global art market. According to Sree Banerjee Goswami of Project 88, Mumbai, the fair may not be getting as many European museum collectors as it used to post-Brexit, but this has been substituted by greater interest from UK-based institutions. “They are now more interested than ever in art from South Asia. And our diaspora, which is more influential now, is making its presence felt," she adds. Project 88 has been an active participant in Frieze London since 2009, and finds it an important platform for engagement with institutional curators and collectors. “We are showing a series of sculptures by Amol K. Patil, whose works we have placed with the Tate through the Frieze Tate Fund," she says.

Amrita Jhaveri of Jhaveri Contemporary, who is based in London and manages the Mumbai-based gallery with her sister Priya, feels that the prevailing gloom about the global art market does not apply to South Asian art, which is witnessing a resurgence. “This year, our main concern is that many Indian collectors may not travel to London for the fair, given the proximity to Diwali," she says. “We still look to our home-grown collectors to underpin the success of our stands." In the contemporary section, Jhaveri has a group presentation focused on diaspora artists like Harminder Judge, Lubna Chowdhary, Permindar Kaur, Rana Begum, Shezad Dawood and Suleman Aqeel Khilji, who all live and work in the UK.

For Priyanka and Prateek Raja, gallerists at Experimenter, Mumbai and Kolkata, returning to Frieze London always feels special because it was the very first art fair that they participated in 2010 when their gallery was barely a year old. “Over the years, we have built long-term relationships with private collectors, museums and institutions that we return to each year," they share. “Here we are able to work beyond the conflicting political and economic boundaries that are often in place in South Asia, and this makes Frieze a truly empowering experience for us." This year, Experimenter is presenting works by the Chanakya School for the first time along with other artists on their roster like Bani Abidi, Radhika Khimji, Sakshi Gupta and Christopher Kulendran Thomas. Rounding off the Indian presence are Vadehra Art Gallery and Nature Morte in the contemporary section.

Also Read | A visual history of the people of Mumbai in the Civil Disobedience Movement