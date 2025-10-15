Nine Indian galleries makes waves at Frieze London

The Frieze, the annual contemporary art fair held in London, is witnessing an unprecedented participation from Indian galleries—nine of them from Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are part of different sections of the fair. The Frieze often acts as the pulse of the global art market. According to Sree Banerjee Goswami of Project 88, Mumbai, the fair may not be getting as many European museum collectors as it used to post-Brexit, but this has been substituted by greater interest from UK-based institutions. “They are now more interested than ever in art from South Asia. And our diaspora, which is more influential now, is making its presence felt," she adds. Project 88 has been an active participant in Frieze London since 2009, and finds it an important platform for engagement with institutional curators and collectors. “We are showing a series of sculptures by Amol K. Patil, whose works we have placed with the Tate through the Frieze Tate Fund," she says.