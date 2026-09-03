Ninth edition of the Delhi Contemporary Art Week tackles ecology and memory

Experiments with materiality

At Shrine Empire’s showcase, the gallery’s co-founder Anahita Taneja points to a newly commissioned work, What the River Remembers, Must the Stones Forget?, done by Chris Besumatery. It uses oil pastels on corrugated aluminium sheets to show the gushing river carrying with it stones and silt. The mind immediately goes to recent videos showing the overflowing glacial lake and resulting in Nepal. The artist probably looked at the river for its beauty, but for the viewer, the imagery can also be synonymous with the destruction that climate disasters bring. Sangita Maity’s Changing Course of the River offers similar food for thought as a set of 30 artworks in copper make us look at rivers, water bodies and their sources from a new perspective.