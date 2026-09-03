Ninth edition of the Delhi Contemporary Art Week tackles ecology and memory

This year has brought with it news of several devastating disasters, be it the floods in Assam, Kerala and Uttarakhand or the devastation in Nepal. In such a scenario, the reading of many of the artworks at the ninth edition of Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW) becomes even more pertinent, centred around themes of climate, ecology, memory, place and identity. The annual fixture in the Capital’s art calendar continues to spotlight contemporary art practices from India and South Asia, highlighting six women-led galleries—Blueprint12, Exhibit 320, Gallery Espace, Latitude 28, Shrine Empire, and Vadehra Art Gallery. They are presenting works that reflect the changing and challenging times that we live in.