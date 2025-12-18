Kabir’s poetry comes alive by the Ganga during the Mahindra Kabira Festival

There is something magical about watching the sun paint the waters of the Ganga in shades of ochre in the early hours of the morning while listening to strains of music at Varanasi’s Guleria Kothi. Throughout the day, musicians, artists, philosophers and authors come together to present reflections on Kabiriyat, or Kabir’s legacy of inclusivity and self-inquiry. This year too, the ninth edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival expands its scope of exploration of the 15th-century mystic’s teachings.

To be held along the ghats of Varanasi between 19-21 December, the festival is all set to open with reflections by Umesh Kabir, educator and theologist at the Kabirchauramath Ashram, followed by a qawwali by Rehmat-e-Nusrat, a Kumaon-based ensemble. The ensuing days will see a vocal recital by Swati Tiwari, sitar performance by Hidayat Husain Khan, storytelling sessions such as Kabir, the Julaha: Verses from the Loom by Shivangini Yeashu Yuvraj and Isha Priya Singh, and Kabir Baani by Mahesha Ram, who draws from the Meghwal community’s Bhakti traditions.

At a time when societies worldwide are witnessing ideological divisions, Kabir’s teachings, perhaps, acquire even more significance. According to Sanjoy K. Roy, managing director, Teamwork Arts, which presents the festival, Kabir’s words have endured because they speak to the human heart in ways that transcend time, religion or social divisions. “He asks us to look beyond labels, to recognise the divine in everyday life, and to find unity in simplicity and sincerity. The beauty of Kabir is that his poetry does not prescribe, it invites reflection,” he explains. “In a world fraught with tension, these teachings offer quiet space for introspection, for questioning rigid ideas, and ultimately for healing both individually and collectively.”

This year’s edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival brings together the traditional and the contemporary. One of the collaborations—between Shivangini Yeashu Yuvraj and Isha Priya Singh—reimagines Kabir not just as a mystic but also a craftsperson. According to Roy, this performance is significant for weaving in traditional melodies and contemporary interpretations, while allowing the audience to experience Kabir’s poetry as a living presence.

Shivangini has been researching the musical traditions of the Ganga-Jamuna belt for several years now through the project Dholak Rani, looking at how folk songs evolve across generations, communities and faiths. She has seen how Kabir’s poetry has travelled far beyond this belt to be sung across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab. Many verses likely emerged long after him, inspired by his ideas and by referring to metaphors in his poetry. She finds it interesting how Kabir and other mystic poets at the time often composed within folk genres such as Kajri, Chaiti and mela-geet. “Kabir’s poetry is also found in musical worlds from thumri-dadra—which itself draws heavily from folk music—to contemporary popular music,” says Shivangini.

The ninth edition closes with a performance by Agam, a progressive Carnatic rock band

Through Kabir, the Julaha: Verses from the Loom, both Shivangini and cultural storyteller, Singh, have explored verses from Kabir’s poems that mention the charkha, also called the rehta, and the process of weaving. They bring together their interests in craft, textiles and music, allowing a long-standing curiosity about each other’s fields to shape this work. “We are only beginning to understand how spinning, weaving, and dyeing become a world of metaphors in Kabir’s verse. The interpretations of scholars like Dr. Purushottam Agrawal and Shubha Mudgal, my guru, have guided us deeply,” adds Shivangini.

Together, they have explored questions about the kind of fabric that Kabir might have woven, or the yarn that he must have used. Did he compose poetry while working on the loom, and how did his mysticism shape his work as a weaver. “In India, mysticism has long been intertwined with handicrafts. Making anything by hand has a spiritual meaning, and repetitive movements or cycles in the process of this creation are considered meditative,” she elaborates. “Many weavers still consider Kabir as their own and the highest award given specifically to weavers in India for their contribution to the handloom sector is the Sant Kabir Handloom Award.”

Another interesting aspect of this year’s edition is to see experimentations across performing art genres. So, Carnatic musicians are exploring jazz and rock improvisations, folk ensembles are experimenting with contemporary instruments and classical dancers are collaborating with new media. For Roy, these experiments are not about diluting tradition, but about creating a dialogue between the past and the present, between regional and global sensibilities, and between disciplines. “Such performances reveal the adaptability and vitality of Indian arts, showing that tradition and innovation are not opposites but partners in the ongoing conversation that festivals like Kabira offer,” he says.

For instance, the ninth edition closes with a performance by Agam, a progressive Carnatic rock band. The members relate with Kabir’s spirit of introspection and unity. According to vocalist Harish Sivaramakrishnan, while Agam’s repertoire is rooted in Carnatic and rock traditions, it gravitates towards the essence of what Kabir stood for—breaking of boundaries, questioning conventions and seeking universal truth. “This resonates deeply with our musical philosophy. Our effort has always been to bridge India’s classical heritage with contemporary musical formats that speak to today’s audiences,” he adds.

Besides performances and talks, the programming will also include heritage walks. The organisers are also trying to make the festival sustainable by phasing out single-use plastics in favour of reusable and compostable material. In partnership with social enterprise Skrap, the organisers are diverting over 90% of the waste away from landfills. The effort is to make this celebration of Kabir on Varanasi’s ghats a conscious and responsible one.

