‘Snowed Under’ by Nirmala Thomas: A woman's lonely battle against breast cancer, and society at large

If Keerthana is sympathetic to her mother’s predicament, she is too caught up in the whirlwind of her academic calendar to fully focus her energies on caregiving. Back home in Kerala, Ashwini’s ageing mother acts as the primary caregiver to her infirm husband and mother-in-law, while her younger sister Akhila is swamped with looking after her family, along with their expatriate brother’s children. And yet, every time it seems like circumstances are conspiring to push Ashwini into a vortex of misery, she continues to surprise the reader, and herself, with remarkable bursts of resilience. For it isn’t just cancer that she is up against but something far more primal. “When there is no one to stand beside you, you learn to stand alone,” she reflects. “Not because you are fearless, nor because courage comes easily, but because there is a certain fierce satisfaction in stabbing fear in the back.”