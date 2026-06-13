‘Snowed Under’ by Nirmala Thomas: A woman's lonely battle against breast cancer, and society at large

By putting Thomas’ work within the discourse of contemporary psycho-oncology literature, Pillai elevates the novel’s value manifold. While some healers must wield the scalpel in their jobs, there are others, he argues, who can bring comfort to the sufferers by the sheer humanity of their imagination. Indeed, it is the latter quality that medical professionals, increasingly hemmed in by cutting-edge technology, fail to bring to their work, leading to complaints that “medicine neglects the wounded soul.” Where science fails to quieten the spiralling mind, it is often left to stories like Snowed Under to lend an empathic ear to the suffering millions and provide, at least, a temporary reprieve.