‘Snowed Under’ by Nirmala Thomas: A woman's lonely battle against breast cancer, and society at large

Nirmala Thomas’s novel Manjil Oruval, translated from the Malayalam as Snowed Under by Radhika P. Menon, has an unusual coda. Written by Dr M.V. Pillai, clinical professor of oncology at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia in the US, this concluding note is a physician’s testimony to the unique value that fiction can bring to the emerging field of psycho-oncology—and even to palliative care protocols in general. The “treatment approaches developed within this discipline (psycho-oncology) aim to provide care and comfort not only to patients but also to their loved ones,” he explains, drawing attention to an evolving practice that goes beyond treating the disease alone to addressing the fear, stigma and unease that continues to surround cancer.
Nirmala Thomas’s novel Manjil Oruval, translated from the Malayalam as Snowed Under by Radhika P. Menon, has an unusual coda. Written by Dr M.V. Pillai, clinical professor of oncology at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia in the US, this concluding note is a physician’s testimony to the unique value that fiction can bring to the emerging field of psycho-oncology—and even to palliative care protocols in general. The “treatment approaches developed within this discipline (psycho-oncology) aim to provide care and comfort not only to patients but also to their loved ones,” he explains, drawing attention to an evolving practice that goes beyond treating the disease alone to addressing the fear, stigma and unease that continues to surround cancer.
By putting Thomas’ work within the discourse of contemporary psycho-oncology literature, Pillai elevates the novel’s value manifold. While some healers must wield the scalpel in their jobs, there are others, he argues, who can bring comfort to the sufferers by the sheer humanity of their imagination. Indeed, it is the latter quality that medical professionals, increasingly hemmed in by cutting-edge technology, fail to bring to their work, leading to complaints that “medicine neglects the wounded soul.” Where science fails to quieten the spiralling mind, it is often left to stories like Snowed Under to lend an empathic ear to the suffering millions and provide, at least, a temporary reprieve.
By putting Thomas’ work within the discourse of contemporary psycho-oncology literature, Pillai elevates the novel’s value manifold. While some healers must wield the scalpel in their jobs, there are others, he argues, who can bring comfort to the sufferers by the sheer humanity of their imagination. Indeed, it is the latter quality that medical professionals, increasingly hemmed in by cutting-edge technology, fail to bring to their work, leading to complaints that “medicine neglects the wounded soul.” Where science fails to quieten the spiralling mind, it is often left to stories like Snowed Under to lend an empathic ear to the suffering millions and provide, at least, a temporary reprieve.
Set in Canada, Thomas’s adopted homeland, Snowed Under is based on the real-life story of a “beautiful lady” the author met at a party several years ago. When Thomas complimented her peacock-blue silk sari and asked her why she had draped a grey shawl around it, the woman gave her “an embarrassed smile” and said, “There’s nothing inside.” Based on that fleeting though harrowing exchange, Thomas wrote a 15-page story, which she turned into a novel a decade later.
The protagonist of Snowed Under is Ashwini Ram, a high-flying engineer married to Mohan, who has also steadily ascended the corporate ladder. Their only daughter, Keerthana, is an aspiring medical student, and the three of them form a model immigrant nuclear family: hardworking, law-abiding, ambitious, and well-integrated into the diaspora as well as the larger society. Until one day, Ashwini discovers a lump, the size of a “rice grain”, in her right breast and the long-familiar cadences of her existence are thrown off kilter.
If a cancer diagnosis is a life-changing event for a patient, it can be just as devastating an indictment on their family. In Ashwini’s case, almost worse than the anxiety caused by the disease is her husband’s seeming aloofness. Cancer or no cancer, Mohan refuses to budge from his routine in the slightest. He has little to no words for her, except the most banal advice of not jumping the gun and assuming the worst.
When Ashwini starts to suffer from the side-effects of chemotherapy, Mohan quietly moves into the guest bedroom because he needs a good night’s sleep in order to be functional and productive the next day. Is it just a defence mechanism or calculated cold-bloodedness? Thomas doesn’t give the reader access to Mohan’s mind or feelings, perhaps as part of a deliberate strategy to bring them closer to her protagonist’s consciousness.
Ashwini’s shock at her emotionally unavailable husband is deepened by her memories of their earlier years of sweetness and love, when Mohan christened her breasts Kalyani and Kalavati, after a popular Malayalam song, and sang odes to their beauty. Losing Kalyani to a mastectomy and her once-luscious hair to chemotherapy are not only aspects of physical mutilation for Ashwini, but also symbolic erasures of her femininity, a loss of personhood that no one can fully understand.
In the years when she was turning her story into a novel, as Thomas read books on breast cancer, saw it creep up on women from across society, and observed public awareness of it increase, she also confronted the discomfort and shame associated with it—not sparing herself in the process. In her note at the end, the writer mentions every time Wendy Mesley, a Canadian news anchor who had survived breast cancer, appeared on television, Thomas’s eyes would “linger on her chest”. “It was then that something struck me with force,” she writes. “The world must appear utterly different through the eyes of a breast cancer patient.”
A similar crisis befalls and takes root in Ashwini’s life after her newly anointed status. All her girlfriends tiptoe around her, excluding her from their once-easy camaraderie, and fumble about the best way to conduct themselves in her presence. Only Vidya, a widow who is as lonely in her isolation from the Malayali diaspora as Ashwini is as a cancer patient, turns out to be a real friend. She arrives at Ashwini’s home with home-cooked food and her no-nonsense attitude, making sure that her friend is bathed, fed, rested and not cooped up indoors all day.
If Keerthana is sympathetic to her mother’s predicament, she is too caught up in the whirlwind of her academic calendar to fully focus her energies on caregiving. Back home in Kerala, Ashwini’s ageing mother acts as the primary caregiver to her infirm husband and mother-in-law, while her younger sister Akhila is swamped with looking after her family, along with their expatriate brother’s children. And yet, every time it seems like circumstances are conspiring to push Ashwini into a vortex of misery, she continues to surprise the reader, and herself, with remarkable bursts of resilience. For it isn’t just cancer that she is up against but something far more primal. “When there is no one to stand beside you, you learn to stand alone,” she reflects. “Not because you are fearless, nor because courage comes easily, but because there is a certain fierce satisfaction in stabbing fear in the back.”
As the cancer runs its course, the seasons turn from cold to warm to bitter cold again, and Ashwini passes through the five stages of grief identified by Swiss-American psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Thomas structures the emotional arc of the novel along these phases, though the progression of the story never feels contrived. On the contrary, by getting inside Ashwini’s mind and body, the writer keeps bridging the gap between the character and reader—no matter your gender. The closer you get to Ashwini’s psyche, you begin to feel, to the extent you are able, the heart-wrenching loneliness of her pain, the rage that burns through her mind, and the fatigue in her battle-weary bones.
Spurned by her husband, Ashwini invents an eccentric cast of characters inside her head, including Rana Pratap, the Rajput king, who becomes a sounding board for her moral dilemmas. Menon’s translation deftly captures their exchanges, always light-footed but never not loaded with significance, occasionally spilling over into stream-of-consciousness whimsy. Nimble in wordplay and pun, the prose never loses its momentum, nor does it feel mannered. Even when she is in the throes of pain, Ashwini has her acerbic sense of humour intact. At seminars discussing the latest frontiers of treatment against her disease, she observes an elaborate commercial charade in action. “Draped and decorated in pink ribbons, cancer was sold at different corners of the corridor.”
Snowed Under echoes with the inescapable truth that Susan Sontag had articulated while she was being treated for breast cancer herself. “Everyone who is born holds dual citizenship, in the kingdom of the well and in the kingdom of the sick,” she wrote in her classic study, Illness as a Metaphor (1978). “Although we all prefer to use only the good passport, sooner or later, each of us is obliged, at least for a spell, to identify ourselves as citizens of that other place.” And when we do so, it isn’t science alone that will have all the answers for us.