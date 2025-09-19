What to watch this week:‘Nishaanchi’, ‘Sabar Bonda’ and more

Sabar Bonda Rohan Parashuram Kanawade’s Marathi film, which won the prestigious World Cinema Grand Jury Prize at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, gets a welcome theatrical release in India. Anand (Bhushaan Manoj) returns to his ancestral village to perform his father’s last rites, and reunites with an old friend, Balya (Suraaj Suman). Sabar Bonda (‘cactus pears’) is a rare film to explore gay relationships in rural India. It does so with frankness and tenderness, showing the same kind of progressiveness that a mainstream film would trumpet as groundbreaking social service. (In theatres)

A still from 'Nishaanchi'.

Nishaanchi Twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo (Aaishvary Thackeray) team up with dancer Rinku (Vedika Pinto) to rob banks in Kanpur. This is one of two Anurag Kashyap films this year; the other, Monkey in a Cage, recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.(In theatres)

A still from 'Mirage'.

Mirage Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph returns with another thriller for the big screens. Based on a story written by Aparna R. Tarakad, the Malayalam film revolves around an investigative journalist who is searching for answers. Aparna Balamurali and Asif Ali lead the cast. (In theatres)

A still from 'Boong'.

Boong A precocious boy named Boong (Gugun Kipgen) sets out to find his father, who has ceased all communication with his family in Imphal. Lakshmipriya Devi’s debut film is set in Manipur in the 1990s, unfolding against a backdrop of simmering political tension. (In theatres)

A still from 'Jolly LLb 3'.

Jolly LLb 3 The franchise that began as an Arshad Warsi comedy and seemingly passed on to Akshay Kumar, now returns with both actors playing their respective unorthodox lawyers from the two films. Directed by Subhash Kapoor and co-starring Amrita Rao. (In theatres)

A still from 'Black Rabbit'.

Black Rabbit The owner of a high-end New York restaurant finds his world thrown into chaos when his loose cannon brother shows up. This new thriller series stars Jude Law and Jason Bateman. Created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman. (Netflix)