‘No Other Land’: The war on a West Bank village
Summary‘No Other Land’ is co-directed by a collective of Israeli and Palestinian filmmakers and has screened at Berlinale and TIFF
“You’re too enthusiastic," Basel Adra, a weary Palestinian lawyer-turned-activist tells his filmmaking partner Yuval Abraham, an Israeli journalist. The two embarked on their joint documentary project, No Other Land, along with two other co-directors, Palestinian photographer Hamdan Ballal and Israeli cinematographer and editor Rachel Szor, in 2019. Abraham is filing stories in real time throughout the shoot (which was completed in 2023 right around the time of the Hamas attack in October) but is dejected by their failure to generate any interest or sympathy among the Israeli public.