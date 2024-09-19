‘No Other Land’: The war on a West Bank village

Abraham, who refused mandatory Israeli military service, watches all this unfold in shock and anger. Adra has vouched for him so he is welcomed into the village, where a resident asks if he’s one of the rare “human rights Israelis" that is against the occupation of Palestine. Yes, it’s a crime, he says. He’s outraged at what is being done in his name but at the end of the day, he gets to leave. His Israeli passport and yellow license plates mean he can enter and leave the West Bank as he wishes, a basic right not afforded to the Palestinians who live there. During one of their late-night conversations over hookah, he asks Adra why he never worked as a lawyer, having been trained in the field. Because there are no opportunities here, responds Adra plainly. There’s nowhere for Palestinians to work except Israel, where the only jobs available are in construction. So he became an activist and a documentarian instead. What else is there for him to do but pick up his phone and relentlessly document (as his forefathers did before him) the million injustices, big and small, his community has to live with? In a world where the Israeli military gets away with murder, a camera has long been the Palestinians’ only weapon.