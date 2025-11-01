‘Nobody Wants This’ feels prematurely old and lazy

Therefore we have a series where podcasters behave as if their episodes are being broadcast live and where several couples conveniently break-up during the same party. The lines are nowhere near as incisive or as quotable as the first season, and honestly—without that cleverness and without those refreshingly sane protagonists—Nobody Wants This now feels like an increasingly tone-deaf advertisement for how cuddly and adorable Judaism can be. In a show full of product placement, the religion is front and centre. The show first sold us on a believer and a non-believer being helplessly in love; the love story between a believer and someone trying hard to become a believer doesn’t have the same dynamic.