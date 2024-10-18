‘Nobody Wants This’ gives us a whole lot of romantic pornography
Summary‘Nobody Wants This’ has a great cast, compelling characters and zingy repartee
The first thing to hit me was the font. Nobody Wants This, Netflix’s new superhit romance, a series about a gentile woman falling in love with a rabbi, leans hard into the Jewishness of its concept. So hard, in fact, that it evokes the font the most Jewish of novelists used on his book covers: the show’s title appears on the screen in a way designed to make us think of the late great Philip Roth. Roth, a writer far too clever to win the Nobel Prize he yearned for, introduced many of us raised by our bookshelves to yiddish words and ideas, to that specifically Jewish identity and insecurity.