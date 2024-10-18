‘Nobody Wants This’ gives us a whole lot of romantic pornography

The first thing to hit me was the font. Nobody Wants This , Netflix’s new superhit romance, a series about a gentile woman falling in love with a rabbi, leans hard into the Jewishness of its concept. So hard, in fact, that it evokes the font the most Jewish of novelists used on his book covers: the show’s title appears on the screen in a way designed to make us think of the late great Philip Roth. Roth, a writer far too clever to win the Nobel Prize he yearned for, introduced many of us raised by our bookshelves to yiddish words and ideas, to that specifically Jewish identity and insecurity.

Nobody Wants This pours out a decaffeinated version of this, giving us a romance where a “shiksa" woman struggles with Jewish rules and rituals and headgear while her heroic rabbi turns out to be exasperatingly patient and understanding, setting too unrealistically high a bar for boyfriends everywhere. Oy vey. The Jewishness depicted on screen is as familiar—given its pop-cultural stereotyping—as the romantic-comedy tropes in this show created by Erin Foster, a gentile who, like her heroine, ran a podcast with her sister, and eventually converted to Judaism after falling in love with a Jew.

Nobody Wants This shouldn’t work, but it does. This premise feels like low-stakes storytelling—but refreshingly so. Refreshingly so. Foster isn’t out to reinvent the romantic-comedy wheel, but instead to reassuringly point at it and remind us of its wonderful roundness. This is a show with a great cast, compelling characters, seriously zingy repartee and, perhaps most importantly, the least toxic romantic lead I have seen in a long time.

This is, therefore, relationship pornography, an unadulterated fantasy and wish-fulfilment where half the viewers will want a boyfriend as patient and understanding as “hot rabbi" Noah Roklov, and the other half will wish they had been as patient and understanding in real-life situations that ended badly. Seriously, the number of times the rabbi calms down the podcaster by saying “it’s okay" and “I get it" is prescriptively high. We get all the misunderstandings we see around us and on our screens—unanswered texts, secret liasons, online stalking of the other one’s ex—but nothing quite escalates to high drama because misunderstandings are swiftly cleared and discussed and dealt with.

This is how relationships ought to be—but rarely are, especially on television that thrives on conflict and cliffhangers, and in real life, where we can’t all be doggedly placid people of faith. It is also worth pointing out that Nobody Wants This only creates an exemplary man in Noah, while the woman, Joanne, is as flawed as we’re used to. Yet just as drunken fights dry up in a couple when one of them stops drinking, just changing the man makes this entire series overwhelmingly pleasant.

The other thing Nobody Wants This really gets right is the language. The writing is self-assured and consistently clever. Noah flaunts Jewish bias, discussing Martin Scorsese by first emphasising that he’s not Steven Spielberg (who is Jewish) “but we love him". Joanne overcompensates for Noah’s hamless diet by pointedly ordering “extra bacon" on her salad, and when she learns that Noah’s temple has “members", she’s quick to ask whether there is a gym. When he finally asks her if she wants to be his girlfriend, you can feel her cringe even while she melts: “Noah, we’re adults," she says. “Let’s just say we’re off the apps."

It’s the kind of line that is effortlessly slayed by the sharp Kristen Bell (of Veronica Mars and The Good Place) playing a wary and cynical Joanne. She likes Noah—played with easy charm by Adam Brody of The OC—but is frequently suspicious, justifiably given how infallibly beyond reproach his character has been written. The two navigate the messy world populated by eccentric parents and “loser siblings" with straight-man grace, the joke never quite being on them. Even when these characters have egg on their faces, it’s charming.

Less fortunate, but just as memorable, is the supporting cast. Justin Lupe of Succession plays Joanne’s sister Morgan and has the show’s best lines—“Grandmas die; that’s their thing," she deadpans—while Timothy Simons of Veep is unexpectedly likeable as Noah’s shaggy-dog elder brother, Sasha. Jackie Tohn (GLOW) is supremely disdainful as Sasha’s controlling wife, plus there are memorable mothers and Stephen Tobolowsky playing a Head Rabbi. They’re all playing predictable types true to the genre, but, thanks to the actors and the words, they breeze by amusingly enough.

That leaves us with Noah and Joanne, who have a helluva first kiss as well as a helluva chasm. He embraced religion because it allowed him “to view the world as a much safer and more meaningful place". She has no religion, and grapples to relate with how much his matters to him. They are wired differently, but they look at each other, entirely convinced and entirely consumed—and isn’t that what matters? If all romances are fantasies, isn’t this wholesome optimism worth it? I looked at Kristen Bell getting off a bus and sighing, and I sighed back. Sometimes we need reminding that the heart is, after all, the good place.

Raja Sen is a screenwriter and critic. He has co-written Chup, a film about killing critics, and is now creating an absurd comedy series. He posts @rajasen.