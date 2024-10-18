‘Nobody Wants This’ gives us a whole lot of romantic pornography

That leaves us with Noah and Joanne, who have a helluva first kiss as well as a helluva chasm. He embraced religion because it allowed him “to view the world as a much safer and more meaningful place". She has no religion, and grapples to relate with how much his matters to him. They are wired differently, but they look at each other, entirely convinced and entirely consumed—and isn’t that what matters? If all romances are fantasies, isn’t this wholesome optimism worth it? I looked at Kristen Bell getting off a bus and sighing, and I sighed back. Sometimes we need reminding that the heart is, after all, the good place.