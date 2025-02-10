Lounge Loves: Normal Gossip, 'Tres Soles' and more

When roots run deep
If you have been watching the ongoing Pakistani drama Qarz-e-Jaan, then you know who the guy playing the badass character of Bade Abbu to Nishu (Yumna Zaidi) is. One of Pakistan’s leading fashion designers who has been in the industry for three decades, Deepak Perwani caused a kerfuffle recently when in an interview he said life in India was better, and women had more freedom. I have watched a few of his interviews and am always surprised at his candidness and ability to speak on a range of issues, especially politics, notwithstanding that he belongs to a minority community in that country. Perhaps his privileged background makes it easier for him. With tongue in cheek, he likes saying he’s not a migrant, and that he can trace back his ancestry in Mirpur Khas in Sindh to 700 years and more. Having deep roots helps you stand your ground. —Nipa Charagi
Three suns
Tres Soles, Spanish for three suns, is the title of a painting by Santiago Giralda. The oil on linen work is lush, fantastical and will make one dream—my favourite kind of artwork. His work is rich in flora and fauna, drenched in tropical hues and sunset colours. It’s the kind of work that unveils something new every time you look at it. They have glaciers, waterfalls and plants framing rocky mountains and stairways. Humans are missing from these paintings, which is a signature touch. Currently, he is showcasing at Gallery Isa in Mumbai till 22 February. To a certain extent, his practice studies how nature coexists with urban landscapes. I would like to imagine they are the painting equivalent of Japanese zen gardens. —Jahnabee Borah
Who run the world
This year’s Grammys were finally something to write home about. Above the outfits, diss tracks and all else, it was the women artists who shone, and also gave some epic performances. Doechii, only the third woman to win Best Rap Album, told little girls in her acceptance speech not to let anyone tell them they’re not enough, too dramatic or too loud. “You’re exactly who you need to be." Her perfectly choreographed performance was part of a Best New Artist medley that also included British artist Raye belting out Oscar Winning Tears, which is on repeat on my Spotify. But the biggest surprise for me was how much I enjoyed Chappell Roan, who was the talk of the music fests last year. Her Pink Pony Club was so infectious and fun, and I can’t help but be glad that queer kids can grow up watching her. —Dakshayani Kumaramangalam
Gossip girls
I recently asked for podcast reccos on social media and at least three people suggested Normal Gossip, dedicated to everyone’s favourite past-time: talking about the weird stuff people do. Naturally, I had to dive in, and one season into this 7-season plus show, I am hooked. The host discusses reader-submitted funny gossip about “a friend of a friend" with guests, usually comedians or other podcast hosts, diving into bizarre stories about other people and reinforcing the belief that gossip is good and, well, normal. The very first episode, about a young woman who starts dating a guy who seems to be hoarding weird secrets about his family, is enough to draw you in, and though this is no true crime, it does teach you a lot about what detective Miss Marple calls human nature. —Shrabonti Bagchi
