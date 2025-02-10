Lounge Loves: Normal Gossip, 'Tres Soles' and more

When roots run deep If you have been watching the ongoing Pakistani drama Qarz-e-Jaan, then you know who the guy playing the badass character of Bade Abbu to Nishu (Yumna Zaidi) is. One of Pakistan’s leading fashion designers who has been in the industry for three decades, Deepak Perwani caused a kerfuffle recently when in an interview he said life in India was better, and women had more freedom. I have watched a few of his interviews and am always surprised at his candidness and ability to speak on a range of issues, especially politics, notwithstanding that he belongs to a minority community in that country. Perhaps his privileged background makes it easier for him. With tongue in cheek, he likes saying he’s not a migrant, and that he can trace back his ancestry in Mirpur Khas in Sindh to 700 years and more. Having deep roots helps you stand your ground. —Nipa Charagi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three suns Tres Soles, Spanish for three suns, is the title of a painting by Santiago Giralda. The oil on linen work is lush, fantastical and will make one dream—my favourite kind of artwork. His work is rich in flora and fauna, drenched in tropical hues and sunset colours. It's the kind of work that unveils something new every time you look at it. They have glaciers, waterfalls and plants framing rocky mountains and stairways. Humans are missing from these paintings, which is a signature touch. Currently, he is showcasing at Gallery Isa in Mumbai till 22 February. To a certain extent, his practice studies how nature coexists with urban landscapes. I would like to imagine they are the painting equivalent of Japanese zen gardens. —Jahnabee Borah

Who run the world This year's Grammys were finally something to write home about. Above the outfits, diss tracks and all else, it was the women artists who shone, and also gave some epic performances. Doechii, only the third woman to win Best Rap Album, told little girls in her acceptance speech not to let anyone tell them they're not enough, too dramatic or too loud. "You're exactly who you need to be." Her ​p​erfectly choreographed performance was part of a Best New Artist medley that also included British artist Raye belting out Oscar Winning Tears, which is on repeat on my Spotify. But the biggest surprise for me was how much I enjoyed Chappell Roan, who was the talk of the music fests last year. Her Pink Pony Club was so infectious and fun, and I can't help but be glad that queer kids can grow up watching ​her. ​ —Dakshayani Kumaramangalam