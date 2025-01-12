The long shadow of ‘Nosferatu’

Like the now-iconic image of Count Orlok arising from his coffin, Nosferatu has resurrected itself over and over for more than a century of cinematic adaptations, despite an early attempt to drive a stake through its heart. On discovering that the 1922 silent German Expressionist film (streaming on Plex) was an unauthorised adaptation of author Bram Stoker’s Dracula, his widow, Florence, was furious. A years-long legal battle ensued and in 1925, a German court ordered that all copies of Nosferatu, directed by F.W. Murnau, be destroyed. Luckily, some prints had already made their way over to America, where Dracula was in the public domain. Nosferatu survived, and cinema was all the better for it. (Robert Eggers’ 2024 version, starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp, releases in Indian cinemas this week).

Murnau’s eerie undead antagonist, the Transylvanian vampire Count Orlok (Max Schreck), isn’t suave or alluring like his counterparts that would eventually come to be associated with the genre—Christopher Lee in the Hammer horror films, or Twilight’s Edward Cullen. Instead, Orlok has unusually pointy ears on which tufts of hair sprout, long claw-like fingers, a glassy unblinking stare and two sharp, protruding front teeth. The image of this pale, inhuman creature sinking his fangs into your neck when you’re asleep —a time when you’re never more vulnerable—is terrifying. More than his appearance, however, it’s what he represents that makes the terrors so enduring.

The word “Nosferatu" itself is connected to “nosophoros", the Greek word for “disease-bearing". Those bitten by the Count don’t transform into vampires, as they do in Stoker’s novel. Instead, they die. Nosferatu’s opening title card refers to a fictional plague, but it released just four years after the 1918 Spanish Flu, one of the deadliest pandemics in history, estimated to have killed 400,000-plus Germans within just a few months, only slightly more than the country’s military casualties that year.

Consider the imagery Murnau associates Orlok with—rats, the symbols of disease, and coffins, omens of death. When the Count sails to the fictional German town of Wisborg, rats crawl out of his ship’s hold, linking him to the 14th century Bubonic Plague or “Black Death". Assumed to have been spread by rodents, the pandemic killed around 25 million Europeans. The film makes a direct reference to it during an intertitle that describes Orlok’s coffins as being filled with “accursed earth from the fields of the Black Death".

Even the film’s more comic moments bear an undercurrent of terror. When real-estate agent Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) discovers pinpricks on his neck after a night spent at Orlok’s castle, he mistakes the two clear fang marks for mosquito bites, “quite close together". His utter obliviousness is amusing, but through mosquitoes, another disease-carrying insect, the film refocuses our attention on its preoccupation with illness. The sight of Nosferatu lugging his coffin around Wisborg in search of his new accommodation—a logistical burden even a supernatural creature can’t evade—is hilarious. Later, however, it parallels a procession of plague victims’ coffins being carried out of town, rendering the scene tragic in hindsight. Orlok, having swept through the town with a marker of death, is now responsible for theirs.

Likewise, Werner Herzog’s 1979 remake, also in German, of this classic also announces its fixation with death upfront— the opening credits of Nosferatu the Vampyre unfold against the mummified remains of those who had succumbed to the 1833 Guanajuato cholera epidemic and are now preserved in the Mexican state’s museum. Both films feature a grandfather clock with a skeletal, grim reaper figurine. Unlike the 1922 version, however, this Nosferatu is not just a force of destruction, but also dealing with the pain of being indestructible—centuries have passed and being unable to grow old has made him grow weary instead. Herzog lingers on meditative shots of the landscape and long stretches of clouds drifting across the sky, making us feel the passage of time as his vampire does. “Death is not the worst," says Count Dracula (Klaus Kinski). Abject loneliness is.