The long shadow of ‘Nosferatu’

Herzog sticks to the beats of Murnau’s film, but conjures up some striking imagery of his own. Dracula’s approaching shadow grows larger and larger until it’s eclipsed the entirety of the Harkers’ house, evocative of a pall of gloom descending on their home. A haunting scene towards the end depicts a family enjoying their last meal as plague rats swarm over their feet and their dining table. Herzog also emphasises the implicit sexual aspect of Murnau’s film. Here, Dracula wants not just Lucy Harker’s (Isabelle Adjani) blood, but also her body. Once again, her sacrifice vanquishes the Count, but Herzog also plays up her courage and resourcefulness in this version by painting her as the Cassandra figure of Greek myth, helplessly attempting to warn the townspeople of the danger. By the end, Jonathan awakes from his feverish stupor and begins ordering his housemaid around. All is well, except his smile now appears different. It’s crueler. And features two prominent fangs. In this adaptation, the horrors are relentless.