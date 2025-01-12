There is a specific bit of phrasing that’s indicative of the kind of film Nosferatu wants to be. Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp) has been beset from the start, and is close to losing her mind. Her nightmares of a supernatural beast have turned into a very real threat for everyone around her—except no one will believe her. “I am not mad,” she tells her friend Anna (Emma Corin). Later, when Anna asks why she’s always contrarian, Ellen replies: “Because I am in the right”.

The difference between these two responses is a function of this film being made before or after 2017. Nosferatu feels not only like something made in the aftermath of the MeToo movement but a work that’s in conversation with it. Ellen is the only one in the film with any insight into what’s going on, yet she’s patronised and gaslit even by those sympathetic to her. She’s said to have a ‘lower instinct’ that attracts a certain type of demon. She’s abused by a monster who regards her as his property and insists her submission is ‘free will’.

Even Ellen’s husband, Thomas Hutter (Nicolas Hoult), experiences a specific kind of violation. He’s made the trek from their hometown of Wisborg to a castle in the frozen Carpathian Mountains, against the wishes of Ellen, who’s having dark premonitions, to sell a deed to the mysterious Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgard). The count unnerves him and he considers leaving, but passes out just as he looks like he's going to be attacked. When he wakes in the morning, there are puncture marks on his chest and he has no memory of the night before.

Nosferatu works better in theory than in practice. There’s a stiffness to Robert Eggers’ remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 original (itself a thinly veiled version of Dracula) that never allows it to become the darkly disturbing force it wants to be. Perhaps it’s constrained by its lineage—Murnau and Herzog and Dreyer. It’s severely beautiful, but in an arty, European way that doesn’t sit well with an American production (the frequent bloodletting feels like compensation). This dichotomy extends to the performances: Depp plays it straight as an arrow, Willem Dafoe as the helpful but eccentric professor Von Franz chews scenery, Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (as Anna’s wife) are somewhere in between.

Eggers’ knack for overblown dialogue both helps and hinders. The ornate ravings of Orlok’s helper, Herr Knock (Simon McBurney)—“Putrescence. Asphyxience. Devourence”—and the occult chattering of Von Franz is one of the film’s straightforward pleasures. But when Ellen and Anna and Thomas speak in winding sentences it seems to elongate scenes unnaturally. When Ellen says, “I can weep no longer because I have no more tears to shed”, it feels superfluous; we know her blasted mental state by this point—no words, or very few, would suffice. Eggers’ best writing was in his first two films, The Witch and The Lighthouse; I like when he's adapting old-time English rather than imposing English on a foreign setting, as is the case in The Northman and Nosferatu.

This remake retains elements from the earlier versions—the gypsies who reluctantly house Thomas on his way to the castle, the ‘Black Death’ of plague that the vampire carries with him on the ship to Wisborg. But unlike the running theme of predation, these ideas aren’t developed into anything resonant. The very basic plot device of Thomas literally signing his wife over to the vampire is retained as well—even though Rose-Depp’s Ellen has more agency in her ultimate meeting with the vampire. Bill Skarsgård’s Orlok is a rumbling voice and a transformative makeup job; not since Kurtz in Apocalypse Now has a major character been shown less clearly.