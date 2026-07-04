Nur Mahammad’s Mumbai exhibition, ‘Sukoot Uzr’, uses Persian and Mughal art for modern resistance

Another work, Two Shades II, is a diptych that highlights the transformation of a space into a contemplative narrative between physical and psychological ideas. One half consists of fragmented parts of a design, which speaks of past memories that are associated with the cultural history of a landscape. The other half is a cartographic map. It shows the complex urban structure of the present, responsible for the complicated social constructs. These force us to deal with everyday life, be it class or gender divide. In this work, he has also created an image of Faradyun, a noble character from the epic Persian poem Shahnameh, written by Ferdowsi between 977 and 1010 CE. Its 50,000 rhyming couplets weave together 6,000 years of Iranian history. In the painting Faradyun strikes the tyrant ruler Zahhak with an ox-headed mace to free the world from tyranny and fight for justice. “I use it as a metaphor of resilience against the sociopolitical oppression in the times we live in,” explains Mahammad.