Nur Mahammad’s Mumbai exhibition, ‘Sukoot Uzr’, uses Persian and Mughal art for modern resistance

Fifteen of these acrylics on canvas and gouache-tempera works are being exhibited at Mumbai’s Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art in an exhibition titled Sukoot Uzr | Silence is not an Apology. The show talks about silence as a complex and powerful language that embodies resistance, remembrance and refusal in the world today, which is dealing with urgent issues like wars and climate change. Mahammad examines the response to the resulting displacement, cultural erasure, forced migration and fractured histories. The title emphasises that silence should not be mistaken for an apology or passive consent. Instead, it is an act of defiance, a strategy for survival and a way of preserving memory and identity when words are insufficient or impossible.