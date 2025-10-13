A visual history of the people of Mumbai in the Civil Disobedience Movement
An ongoing show, ‘Disobedient Subjects’, documents a visual history of collective resistance against colonial rule in the city of Bombay
A black-and-white image on display features a sea of people. The facade of the Victoria Terminus stands witness to this procession in 1930 by the merchants of Bombay against the repressive policy of the British Government. Confronted by a squadron of 300 police officers, the demonstrators squatted on the road till 8 pm until the police withdrew to avoid a confrontation. In another image, you can see a surging crowd climbing up the Fitzgerald Fountain to get a better view of the Parsi Nationalist Procession. These images, on showcase as part of Disobedient Subjects: Bombay (1930-31), “document a visual history of radical collective disobedience, resistance and revolution centered on the power of the photograph".
Presented by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) and the Alkazi Foundation for the Arts (AFA), the exhibition “takes you on a visual journey around Bombay, today’s Mumbai, to witness the unfolding of the Civil Disobedience Movement against colonial rule in British India’s financial capital from a century ago," states the museum note. The show is accompanied by a publication, Photographing Civil Disobedience: Bombay, 1930-1931, published by the Alkazi Collection of Photography, in association with Mapin Publishing. The repository of images, which the show and the book draw from, features an enigma in the figure of K.L. Nursey. Nothing is known about his identity.
According to the curators, Avrati Bhatnagar, an instructor of history and international comparative studies, and Sumathi Ramaswamy, the James B. Duke Distinguished Professor of History at Duke University, the authorship of the album is attributed to Nursey, but it is hypothetical. “Was he a resourceful patriot who commissioned or sponsored the work? Was he the compiler of the images? Was he the photographer, or both photographer and compiler?... Were the images taken randomly and spontaneously when, camera in hand, “Nursey" chanced upon public protest action?" asks Rahaab Allana, curator, Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, in the preface of the book.
In an email interview with Lounge, Bhatnagar and Ramaswamy dwell on the role of the ordinary people, particularly women, in the Civil Disobedience Movement, with the city of Mumbai forming a powerful backdrop. Edited excerpts: