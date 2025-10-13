A visual history of the people of Mumbai in the Civil Disobedience Movement

There are many strands in the book, which allow a reader to juxtapose its events against contemporary times. Take, for instance, the role of the everyday person on the street in raising a voice; while also breaking free of the centrality of political and social leaders in a protest…

Yes, you are right. As we note above, this is one of the key reasons we got interested in this album: it makes such a strong visual case for taking stock of the power of people, especially the people of Bombay, to bring about change and speak up to perceived injustices. In fact, it would not be incorrect to say that “the crowd" and “the populace" are the protagonists of the album to whom the camera is drawn. Not everyone in the crowd of course is protesting or engaging in activities connected with the Movement—we also get fascinating glimpses of bystanders on the street gawking at women marching, flag or placard in hand; if you look closely at the balconies or street windows, you see faces peering out. You get a real feel from the album for the energy and flows of urban life even as the city is caught up in the throes of the movement. That the photographer is able to capture such details also suggests a certain degree of familiarity with the city and knowledge of its streets and scenes of actions.