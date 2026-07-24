‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’: Why George Clooney's ‘Odyssey’ remains the best

Odysseus was vain.
The hero of Greek myth was an egotistical warrior obsessed with glory, a trickster with an irresponsible love for his own byline. Never regarded the finest fighter, he was the wiliest. In the Coen Brothers masterpiece O Brother, Where Art Thou?, George Clooney plays Ulysses Everett McGill, who frequently risks death and incarceration just to get the right brand of pomade for his hair. Even as a convict, he meticulously puts a hairnet over his head each night. This fox isn’t superheroic but silver-tongued, talking himself in and out of trouble. Odysseus is all cunning.
With Christopher Nolan’s ponderous adaptation of Homer’s epic poem currently in theatres, the timing is ideal to salute Joel and Ethan Coen’s remarkable film, available to rent on Amazon Prime. O Brother is a rollicking take on The Odyssey that is not only more irreverent, but more profound and substantial. Set in Depression-era America, it tells the story of three prisoners from a chain gang making their way toward treasure and toward home, escaping one-eyed monsters and turning into frogs. It also happens to be a bluegrass musical.
This is one of cinema’s cleverest adaptations because it refuses to behave like one. It’s all cunning.
Everett’s leadership is repeatedly questioned by his companions Pete (John Turturro) and Delmar (Tim Blake Nelson), forever dragged into his improbable and self-serving schemes. Homer’s epic is always in sight. John Goodman plays Big Dan Teague, a genial eye-patch wearing Bible salesman, all booming laughter and Southern hospitality, who turns out to be a violent thug. He represents the same brute force that Odysseus must outwit rather than overpower. The comic inversion is classic Coen: Homer’s mythic Cyclops becomes a smooth-talking racist who steals lunch money instead of eating sailors.
Even the jaunty soundtrack feels miraculously appropriate. Before epics were texts, they were performances. Homer’s poems survived because they were sung. As our convicts accidentally become a hit band—The Soggy Bottom Boys—their minstrelry feels confessional. “I am a man of constant sorrow,” goes their biggest hit, “I’ve seen trouble all my days.” That is a bona-fide Odysseus description, with the hero condemned to wander, suffer and keep moving.
The Soggy Bottom Boys have another member. The boys pick up a young black guitarist Tommy Johnson (Chris Thomas King). Everett opportunistically tells the blind manager of a radio station that they are black, thinking that’s what the market may want.
Their song becomes a hit across the state, but Johnson is later caught by the Ku Klux Klan, their awful rituals choreographed with the precision and scale of a Busby Berkeley musical. The KKK scene is a dazzling, unforgettable setpiece. Even the cyclops shows up, one eyehole in his white hooded robe instead of two. Here the Coens scrutinise identity politics. Tommy is celebrated for his guitar, but damned for the colour of his skin. The America that embraced the blues also featured lynchings as public spectacle.
Odysseus survives by assuming false names, disguising himself as a beggar, and manipulating how others perceive him. The Coens use that shape-shifting hero to pose a distinct question: What aspects of identity can be hidden, and which are inescapable? Everett can conceal that he’s an escaped convict. The Soggy Bottom Boys can pretend to be coloured on their records. Johnson, however, cannot disguise the one identity that matters to the men wearing white hoods.
That brings us to Homer’s big question. Yes, the monsters have changed. The mechanisms of exclusion have changed. Yet the central dramatic question remains the same: Who gets safe passage through the world, and who does not?