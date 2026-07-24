‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’: Why George Clooney's ‘Odyssey’ remains the best

The hero of Greek myth was an egotistical warrior obsessed with glory, a trickster with an irresponsible love for his own byline. Never regarded the finest fighter, he was the wiliest. In the Coen Brothers masterpiece O Brother, Where Art Thou?, George Clooney plays Ulysses Everett McGill, who frequently risks death and incarceration just to get the right brand of pomade for his hair. Even as a convict, he meticulously puts a hairnet over his head each night. This fox isn’t superheroic but silver-tongued, talking himself in and out of trouble. Odysseus is all cunning.