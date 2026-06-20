'Obsession', 'Backrooms' and the rise of the YouTuber-director

Horror movie fans will tell you that Barker and Parsons are just the latest and the most accomplished graduates of the YouTube-to-horror-movie pipeline. Earlier this year, the popular gaming YouTuber Mark “Markiplier” Fishbach released his directorial debut Iron Lung, a dystopian horror film based on the 2022 video game of the same name. The well-received 2022 horror film Talk To Me was directed by Michael and Danny Philippou, Australian twin siblings known on YouTube as “RackaRacka”. The Swedish director David F. Sandberg (Lights Out, Until Dawn) used to make low-budget horror films online under the moniker “ponysmasher”. And if we broaden our scope to other genres, mainstream comedy’s tonality in the 2010s and 2020s has been heavily influenced by YouTube and the slick, rapidly-intercut, irony-heavy style of comedic videos that became popular in the late 2000s. Think of the many Saturday Night Live digital shorts from that era starring and co-written by Andy Samberg who, of course, later starred in and produced the show Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Pick any episode of Portlandia or I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson at random, and you’ll clearly see the handprints of this YouTube-informed style.