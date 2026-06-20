'Obsession', 'Backrooms' and the rise of the YouTuber-director

I was introduced to the concept of “creepypasta”, horror stories or threads circulated on the Internet, via Kane Parsons’ YouTube series Backrooms (2022). The series followed the fictional Async corporation as it investigated an extra-dimensional, theoretically infinite space made up of inter-connected, mostly vacant indoor complexes. As the original 4chan thread (upon which the 22-year-old Parsons built his world) promised, the aesthetics of Backrooms had “nothing but the stink of old moist carpet, the madness of mono-yellow, the endless background noise of fluorescent lights at maximum hum-buzz”.
I was introduced to the concept of “creepypasta”, horror stories or threads circulated on the Internet, via Kane Parsons’ YouTube series Backrooms (2022). The series followed the fictional Async corporation as it investigated an extra-dimensional, theoretically infinite space made up of inter-connected, mostly vacant indoor complexes. As the original 4chan thread (upon which the 22-year-old Parsons built his world) promised, the aesthetics of Backrooms had “nothing but the stink of old moist carpet, the madness of mono-yellow, the endless background noise of fluorescent lights at maximum hum-buzz”.
Parsons’ vision has assumed its final form with the release of Backrooms, a gripping 110-minute psychological horror feature film. It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as Clark, a furniture store owner who discovers a portal to the titular ‘backrooms’ in his shop. Shot on a 10-million-dollar budget, the film has already made over 250 million dollars at the box office. Obsession, another recent horror film written and directed by a YouTube creator (26-year-old Curry Barker), has also grossed over $250 million, having been shot on a measly $750,000 budget. In recent times, Hollywood has been hamstrung by rising production costs, over-reliance on franchises, and the consolidation of streaming habits among audiences worldwide. When viewed in this context, the critical and commercial success of these Gen-Z YouTube creators assumes even greater significance.
Parsons’ vision has assumed its final form with the release of Backrooms, a gripping 110-minute psychological horror feature film. It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as Clark, a furniture store owner who discovers a portal to the titular ‘backrooms’ in his shop. Shot on a 10-million-dollar budget, the film has already made over 250 million dollars at the box office. Obsession, another recent horror film written and directed by a YouTube creator (26-year-old Curry Barker), has also grossed over $250 million, having been shot on a measly $750,000 budget. In recent times, Hollywood has been hamstrung by rising production costs, over-reliance on franchises, and the consolidation of streaming habits among audiences worldwide. When viewed in this context, the critical and commercial success of these Gen-Z YouTube creators assumes even greater significance.
Horror movie fans will tell you that Barker and Parsons are just the latest and the most accomplished graduates of the YouTube-to-horror-movie pipeline. Earlier this year, the popular gaming YouTuber Mark “Markiplier” Fishbach released his directorial debut Iron Lung, a dystopian horror film based on the 2022 video game of the same name. The well-received 2022 horror film Talk To Me was directed by Michael and Danny Philippou, Australian twin siblings known on YouTube as “RackaRacka”. The Swedish director David F. Sandberg (Lights Out, Until Dawn) used to make low-budget horror films online under the moniker “ponysmasher”. And if we broaden our scope to other genres, mainstream comedy’s tonality in the 2010s and 2020s has been heavily influenced by YouTube and the slick, rapidly-intercut, irony-heavy style of comedic videos that became popular in the late 2000s. Think of the many Saturday Night Live digital shorts from that era starring and co-written by Andy Samberg who, of course, later starred in and produced the show Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Pick any episode of Portlandia or I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson at random, and you’ll clearly see the handprints of this YouTube-informed style.
One of the strengths of Obsession is its artful and constantly surprising blend of awkward humour and flat-out horror. As Barker has noted in several interviews, YouTube audiences are extremely savvy when it comes to genre conventions, whether horror or comedy. The film follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a nervous and introverted young man who uses a magical artefact (a “One Wish Willow”) to make his friend and coworker Nikki love him more than anything else in the world. After Nikki loses her free will thanks to the One Wish Willow, the way Bear reacts to her erratic and dangerous behaviour is instructive—stammering, shaking, limbs flailing about as his mouth begins to formulate his latest word salad. It is the exact physical performance one would expect in a comedic setup, for example, one can visualise Ted Mosby from How I Met Your Mother reacting this way to a girlfriend he perceives as trouble.
This is very much part of the film’s design—satirising the 2026 version of The Nice Guy in a series of comedic set-ups that deliver increasingly scary payoffs. It’s worth noting that Jordan Peele (Get Out) and Zach Cregger (Weapons), two of the most acclaimed horror filmmakers today, both shot to fame via sketch comedy shows (whose clips are a staple of American YouTube). Their writing is at least partially premised on unconventional, wince-inducing humour that morphs gradually into horror.
These films by erstwhile YouTube creators are also connecting with younger people because of the way they mirror the online existence of their audiences. Backrooms has an almost 15-minute sequence where Chiwetel Ejiofor’s character Clark stumbles through a never-ending monochrome maze, sans dialogue. It is a virtuosic passage that confirms Barker’s technical skills and storytelling confidence. The sequence brings to mind video games where your avatar has gotten stuck in some kind of in-world limbo. Back in the 90s, Wolfenstein 3D aka “Wolf”, the first-ever FPS (first person shooter) was immensely popular across the globe. And I remember several such desolate stretches of solo wandering in Wolf, interrupted periodically by horrors such as drugged-up Nazi soldiers and genetically modified super-dogs. Without giving away too much of the plot of Backrooms, I will say that the second half often felt like playing one of these obstacle-course-from-hell video games.
Another important factor in the onset of the YouTube era is feedback. In the big-studio model of Hollywood film-making, every important decision is put through test screenings and focus-groups and so on (Marvel, of course, took things way too far in its attachment to a replicable ‘house style’). YouTube creators are used to this way of working; they receive tons of feedback from loyal fans and strangers alike. During a recent industry conference reported on by CNN, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures co-chair Michael DeLuca had said, “Guys like Kane Parsons have been in a dialogue with their audience from the word ‘go’. By the time you get to the movie they have had a thousand test screenings.”
Can Indian YouTube creators also ‘level up’ and graduate to full-length feature films? On current evidence, this still feels several years away, at the very least. If you look at popular Indian YouTubers like Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani and Ajey Nagar (CarryMinati), their videos have been improving in terms of budget and production values, these last few years. But in my view, Indian YouTubers haven’t really shown any inclination towards artistic growth—they are content in the easy click-revenue generated by mimicry, topical skits and commenting on red-button issues. Just take a look at Nagar’s recent video parodying Karan Johar—flashy clothes, slick editing but it narratively it is empty, adding nothing to the template, offering little by way of original thoughts.
Hollywood is entering its YouTube era. More and more creators who cut their teeth on YouTube are striking it rich at the box office and with critics. The likes of Kane Parsons and Curry Barker look set to reshape mainstream tastes, much like the music video directors—Michel Gondry, Spike Jonze, Tarsem Singh, David Fincher—who ended up making some of the seminal movies of the 1990s and the 2000s. But it would take a brave person to bet against them.
Aditya Mani Jha is a writer based in Delhi.