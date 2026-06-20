'Obsession', 'Backrooms' and the rise of the YouTuber-director

Parsons’ vision has assumed its final form with the release of Backrooms, a gripping 110-minute psychological horror feature film. It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as Clark, a furniture store owner who discovers a portal to the titular ‘backrooms’ in his shop. Shot on a 10-million-dollar budget, the film has already made over 250 million dollars at the box office. Obsession, another recent horror film written and directed by a YouTube creator (26-year-old Curry Barker), has also grossed over $250 million, having been shot on a measly $750,000 budget. In recent times, Hollywood has been hamstrung by rising production costs, over-reliance on franchises, and the consolidation of streaming habits among audiences worldwide. When viewed in this context, the critical and commercial success of these Gen-Z YouTube creators assumes even greater significance.