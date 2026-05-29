What to watch this week: ‘Obsession’, ‘Spider-Noir’ and more

Obsession Bear (Michael Johnston) makes a wish that his friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him. This is granted, but quickly becomes a nightmare for Bear. This horror film, a recent hit in the US, is written and directed by Curry Barker. (In theatres)

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'Spider-Noir'.

Spider-Noir This superhero show based on the Marvel comics character Spider Man Noir is set in an alternate New York in the 1930s. Nicolas Cage, in his first lead role in a series, stars as Ben Reilly/The Spider, an older, grizzled version of Spider-Man and a hardboiled private investigator in the spirit of Raymond Chandler and Dashiell Hammett. You can opt to watch the show in colour or in black-and-white that evokes old Hollywood noir cinema. Developed by Oren Uziel, who’s the showrunner along with Steve Lightfoot. Also starring Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson. (Amazon Prime)

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'Star-City'.

Star City Star City is a spin off from For All Mankind, an American drama series about an alternate reality where the US-Soviet space race never ended but continued over the decades. This new series will look at the race from the Russian perspective. Starring Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin, Agnes O’Casey and Adam Nagaitis. (Apple TV+)

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'Tuner'.