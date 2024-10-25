What to watch this week: ‘Gladiator’, ‘Occupied City’, and more

Gladiator With a sequel coming to theatres soon, here’s a chance to revisit the first Gladiator film, from 2000. Russell Crowe plays Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman general who is betrayed by the emperor’s son, and is forced to fight as a gladiator. Directed by Ridley Scott, with a great supporting cast of Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Djimon Hounsou and Richard Harris. (In theatres)

A still from 'Occupied City'.

Occupied City British director Steve McQueen (Shame, Hunger) followed up his anthology series Small Axe, set in 1960s-80s England, with a documentary that looked back at an earlier era. Occupied City chronicles the fate of the city of Amsterdam under Nazi occupation during World War II. While the narration is of events long past, McQueen shoots the modern city in the same locations, creating a unique dichotomy. This 2023 documentary, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, is based on Bianca Stigter’s book Atlas Of An Occupied City, Amsterdam 1940-1945. (MUBI)

A still from 'Like a Dragon: Yakuza'

Like a Dragon: Yakuza This six-episode miniseries revolves around former yakuza Kazuma Kiryu (Ryoma Takeuchi) and the events that test his code of honour and his childhood ties. Created by Sean Crouch and Yugo Nakamura, the show is based on Yakuza, the popular 2005 action game by Sega. (Amazon Prime)

A still from 'Zwigato'.