What to watch this week: 'Gladiator', 'Occupied City', and more

The Russell Crowe 'Gladiator' returns to theatres, Steve McQueen looks at Amsterdam under the Nazis and other titles

Team Lounge
Published25 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Russell Crowe in the 'Gladiator'.
Russell Crowe in the ’Gladiator’.

Gladiator

With a sequel coming to theatres soon, here’s a chance to revisit the first Gladiator film, from 2000. Russell Crowe plays Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman general who is betrayed by the emperor’s son, and is forced to fight as a gladiator. Directed by Ridley Scott, with a great supporting cast of Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Djimon Hounsou and Richard Harris. (In theatres)

A still from 'Occupied City'.

Occupied City

British director Steve McQueen (Shame, Hunger) followed up his anthology series Small Axe, set in 1960s-80s England, with a documentary that looked back at an earlier era. Occupied City chronicles the fate of the city of Amsterdam under Nazi occupation during World War II. While the narration is of events long past, McQueen shoots the modern city in the same locations, creating a unique dichotomy. This 2023 documentary, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, is based on Bianca Stigter’s book Atlas Of An Occupied City, Amsterdam 1940-1945. (MUBI)

A still from 'Like a Dragon: Yakuza'

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

This six-episode miniseries revolves around former yakuza Kazuma Kiryu (Ryoma Takeuchi) and the events that test his code of honour and his childhood ties. Created by Sean Crouch and Yugo Nakamura, the show is based on Yakuza, the popular 2005 action game by Sega. (Amazon Prime)

A still from 'Zwigato'.

Zwigato

Nandita Das’ 2022 film is about Manas (Kapil Sharma), a factory manager in Bhubaneshwar who loses his job amid pandemic layoffs. Forced to take on a job as a rider for a food delivery app called Zwigato, Manas is increasingly frustrated, mirroring the larger woes of the nation at the time. (Prime Video)

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
