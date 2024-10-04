No country for old films
SummaryInstead of offering easier access to our cinematic heritage, streaming has made it tougher than ever to find and watch classic Indian films in their original form
It’s an image burned into every Hindi film fan’s brain. Three beds in the top half of the frame, vertically aligned, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in them, three nurses, a doctor. In the foreground a fourth bed, horizontal, with Nirupa Roy. And the title in bright blue: ‘Amar Akbar Anthony (Eastmancolor)’. It’s a tightly composed image: two of the nurses’ heads are cut off at the hairline, Roy’s right arm is mostly out of the frame. It looks untidy, but maybe Hindi directors didn’t care about careful compositions in 1977.
What if I told you this wasn’t the image? What if Roy’s arm and her entire bed was in view? What if the top of the frame extended well above the nurses’ heads? What if it didn’t seem like the doctor had been told to bend to be in the shot?
This is what the film’s original audiences saw in theatres. TV viewers and those renting video cassettes probably saw this too. But if you want to stream the film today, it’s a “restored" version by Shemaroo that you will encounter, on Amazon Prime Video and their own platform, ShemarooMe. On the face of it, the film looks great, in HD, colours vibrant. I thought as much when I watched this print, in a packed theatre in 2022, as part of the “Bachchan: Back to the Beginning" retrospective. But there’s a catch, the reason why those heads and arms are cut off. The film has been cropped from its original aspect ratio.
This may not sound like a big deal, but it’s the difference between a carefully composed image and something that looks like a mistake (watch a trailer for Amar Akbar Anthony in the original 4:3 on Golden Ratio Films’ YouTube channel to get an idea of the difference). 4:3 is a narrower ratio, the preferred shooting format for Indian films right up till the end of the 1980s. To crop this to 16:9—the aspect ratio of TV screens and laptops—necessitates lopping off the top and bottom of the frame. This means approximately 25% of the image is lost. If you did this to Van Gogh’s The Starry Night (which is close to 4:3), the painting would be missing the crown of the cypress tree and the first row of houses at the bottom.
Cropping films to fill the whole screen is common practice on Indian streaming platforms. But this is hardly the only problem as far as pre-1990s cinema is concerned. Searching for old films, whether classics or commercial hits or rarities, is a frustrating experience, with the streaming market run by a few stakeholders with little expertise or, seemingly, interest in presenting these works with the respect they deserve. Somewhere along the way, our films were lost to us.