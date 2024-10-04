No country for old films

Multiplex chains can’t be expected to perform the function of repertory theatres. Nevertheless, the recent spate of re-releases offers some hope that old films on the big screen will be a regular occurrence and not just a curious trend that took over that one year. I watched Padosan on a rainy September afternoon in Delhi, in a spotty but vibrant print, marvelling at the sheer speed of comic mayhem. During last year’s Dev Anand retrospective, I fell in love with the gorgeous transfers of Jewel Thief and C.I.D.: it really did feel like watching the films for the first time. Most memorable, though, was a screening of Ray’s Mahanagar at a local PVR in September. The projectionist got the aspect ratio right, but someone had forgotten to raise the blinds that cover the top of the screen. As I bolted towards the exit to raise the alarm, I saw someone from the screening ahead of me, equally panicked about seeing a partially veiled Ray. Back in the theatre, an unlucky floor manager fended off questions while the problem was sorted out. “Why do you screen films in 4:3 if you don’t know how to?" someone grumbled. A heckle about aspect ratios in an Indian multiplex! If this isn’t encouraging, I don’t know what is.