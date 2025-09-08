Lounge Loves: Olivia Colman’s shirts, ‘modaks’ and more

Roses of All Stripes I love shirts, and I love stripes, and Olivia Colman’s striped silk shirts in The Roses have me in paroxysms of envy and on the brink of a shopping frenzy. In the film, Colman plays a celebrated chef with an easy, relaxed style and a realistic body for a 40-something, and kudos to her stylist for putting her in an array of the most gorgeous, whimsical, colourful shirts. There’s the one with candy-coloured stripes (see pic), another with green and white stripes, an oversized lime-green one, and a variety of blues, including a beautiful patchwork shirt with an exaggerated collar that I absolutely covet. It’s rare to see such a celebration of bright prints and patterns in a Hollywood film, and I’m loving it.

—Shrabonti Bagchi

Pleats of Perfection The first time I made modaks, more than a decade ago, it was a total fail. Hands sticky from the rice flour dough (no gluten!), and a dozen eyes staring at a Bengali woman trying to fold it with stubby fingers, it was a nerve-wracking experience. A tad challenging as well since I did not grow up seeing my parents partake in religious rituals. While I watched the matriarchs pleat the dough with precision, and stuff them with the coconut and jaggery filling, at the same time discussing the menu for evening snacks, I marvelled at the sheer artistry of our edible crafts. Things got better in the following years. The shapes of my modaks became tolerable as I continued watching the women every Ganesh Chaturthi day. Last week, I perfected my modaks, and I’d like to believe so. If only Ganpati could eat them for real.

—Rituparna Roy

No-drama Cookies In today’s world of matcha-infused cookies, finding a good no-drama biscuit can be a task. More so, if you’re Club Chocolate Cookie. A good chocolate cookie needs to blend well with, and never overpower, the slight bitterness of cacao. Many cafés turn the cookie into a full-blown brownie dessert. In others, the butter aroma is too strong. The cookie that has managed to strike a fine balance—sweet, salty, buttery, firm on the outside, gooey inside and chocolate-y—is the one served at The Oberoi Patisserie in Delhi. The taste hasn’t changed since I first tried it as a kid. I bought the cookies once to gift to a friend but, strangely, they didn’t taste the same. Maybe the fact that they are served free with tea/coffee makes them more delicious.

—Pooja Singh Throw Me a Ladder In Hiro Arikawa’sThe Travelling Cat Chronicles, Nana the cat says, “Cats are no good at swimming and detest the water (though there are a few exceptions; some cats actually like to have a bath, but these are just instances of spontaneous felinemutation).” I was reminded of this when I read the news about Amsterdam’s€100,000 initiative to build tiny wooden staircases along its canals to save drowning cats. It’s the kind of news that gives you a fuzzy feeling: imagine a soaking-wet cat climbing up those steps, and thinking to herself, “That was close, though I should have a grabbed a fish while down there”. Who would have thought such cool creatures also need rescuing? Makes me think that we have all been in situations where we needed a helping hand. Amid swirling waters, a hat tip to all the people who help you up a ladder.

