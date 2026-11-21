Rajkumar Periasamy’s O.M: Operation Mole complicates fault lines over geography, language and loyalty. The film begins soon after the bifurcation of the Telugu state in 2014, leading to the formation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Sai Pallavi’s Nithya Reddy, a decorated police officer, is summoned to head Andhra’s new chief minister’s special task force to tackle red sander smugglings that takes place at the heavily forested border of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. She’s posted near Tirupati, the site of the Tirumala Balaji temple and Periasamy often shoots the hills with the temple insignia redolent in the nighttime lights.
Nithya, the daughter of a slain forest officer, grew up hearing that safeguarding nature is the ultimate “Narayana” seva or divine deed. She has bigger targets but her first order of business is to arrest the local middleman, the logistics business owner Burma Karthikeyan (Mammooty), for which she has Thirukumaran (Dhanush) infiltrate his coterie in Red Hills, Tamil Nadu.
Thirukumaran aka Pazhani is from Tiruvannamalai, the site of the Annamalaiyar or Siva temple. Thirukumaran, Pazhani and Karthikeyan are names of the same deity, the son of Siva. It’s a wonder then that a film which begins as a calculated mission against Karthikeyan by the team of Thirukumaran and Nithya must so insist on this conspicuous harmony between the protagonist and the antagonist. The symbolism in the Shaivite ethos one side of the border and the Vaishnavite ethos on the other is hard to miss, with Thirukumaran’s home placed at the foot of the temple tower and the extratextual fact of Dhanush’s own proximity and predilection to bow at the altar of Shiva at every opportunity.
The divine conflict is a foundation to a bigger clash, between two states, between the different power centers in the smuggling enterprise, between people and the state. A lot of O.M, a Tamil film, is in Telugu, Periasamy trusting the quickly disappearing Tamil subtitles for the sake of authenticity, something that can pull one away from the story’s finer details. And this comes back to bite him when we hear Naseeruddin Shah mouth broken Tamil only to draw nervous guffaws. Making Shah speak in Hindi would have made the film too language-agnostic.
Above and beyond the metaphorical oppositions, a lot of O.M is as generic as they come. Periasamy exposes an easy rapport between Thirukumaran and Karthikeyan, sometimes too easy, both the infiltration and the trust cultivation a mockery for the undercover officer. It makes Karthikeyan and his whole operation look naïve at best and foolish at worst. It also doesn’t help that we meet all these characters in media res, there are no answers as to what they believe in or who they are as people. Karthikeyan insists he is a reluctant middleman and Thirukumaran, for such a trained undercover officer, expresses shock and dismay at brutal encounter killings.
Dhanush keeps mouthing dialogue from Nayakan, but we don’t see any evidence that his mentor is a people pleaser who would go to any extent for their good. He rejects violence and if his wife and the helping hands around his house let him, Karthikeyan would rather wear saintly robes and walk to the Himalayas. It’s an utterly colorless character for a legend like Mammootty, and he knows this, his disposition a combination of fatigue and disinterest.
Periasamy uses the 2015 Seshachalam massacre to pry open the fissure in Thirukumaran’s moral makeup. Like the real-life event, Andhra Pradesh police officers here kill twenty red sand smugglers from Tamil Nadu, one of them Thiru’s father who takes on a driver’s job for cash. This jolts something in our hero, his ambivalence towards his two masters metamorphizes into rage against the state.
Here’s where the godly undercurrent in Periasamy’s scripts finally bears fruit. Thirukumaran chooses to fight for the laboring tribals against a police force that knows no restraint. A haphazardly edited forest set piece follows, cut between downpours and punches, dancing devotees and the temple tower in Tiruvannamalai, and a nervous Nithya in the foothills of Tirupati. The meat of the film is here but O.M takes a meandering route to this tale of moral ambiguity.
Dhanush and Sai Pallavi try to inject this film with seriousness, but its contours are such random scribbles on high-quality paper that their sincerity is almost laughable. As is the decision to have Sai Abhyankkar score the film, who—possibly blindfolded—comes up with a jangle of din and disquiet, discordant even with the chaos on screen. Periasamy’s formal decisions are headscratchers, especially with the menage of great actors at his disposal. He goes for tens of cuts in a scene where Karthikeyan is baring his life’s story to Thirukumaran. Why? An actor like Mammootty is soliloquizing and you cut away to different angles and Dhanush’s reactions so often that every word falls in a different shot? Strangely this is a far cry from the kinetic early sequence when we meet Thirukumaran for the first time, the handheld camera traveling from roadside to police jeeps, into riot vehicles and flyovers, multiple shots stitched to look like an oner, yet graceful. O.M never manages to regroup this early vigour.
‘O.M: Operation Mole’ is in theatres.
Aditya Shrikrishna is a Chennai-based critic.