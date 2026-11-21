Dhanush and Sai Pallavi try to inject this film with seriousness, but its contours are such random scribbles on high-quality paper that their sincerity is almost laughable. As is the decision to have Sai Abhyankkar score the film, who—possibly blindfolded—comes up with a jangle of din and disquiet, discordant even with the chaos on screen. Periasamy’s formal decisions are headscratchers, especially with the menage of great actors at his disposal. He goes for tens of cuts in a scene where Karthikeyan is baring his life’s story to Thirukumaran. Why? An actor like Mammootty is soliloquizing and you cut away to different angles and Dhanush’s reactions so often that every word falls in a different shot? Strangely this is a far cry from the kinetic early sequence when we meet Thirukumaran for the first time, the handheld camera traveling from roadside to police jeeps, into riot vehicles and flyovers, multiple shots stitched to look like an oner, yet graceful. O.M never manages to regroup this early vigour.