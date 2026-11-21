Rajkumar Periasamy’s O.M: Operation Mole complicates fault lines over geography, language and loyalty. The film begins soon after the bifurcation of the Telugu state in 2014, leading to the formation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Sai Pallavi’s Nithya Reddy, a decorated police officer, is summoned to head Andhra’s new chief minister’s special task force to tackle red sander smugglings that takes place at the heavily forested border of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. She’s posted near Tirupati, the site of the Tirumala Balaji temple and Periasamy often shoots the hills with the temple insignia redolent in the nighttime lights.