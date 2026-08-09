‘Homecoming’ by Omair Ahmad: A tale of Urdu, heritage and family history set in Lucknow

When the loss of Urdu is bemoaned in the novella, only one city can truly resuscitate this dying language: Lucknow. Only this “one city that was synonymous with adab and tehzeeb,” says Hassan, “words that could be translated as respect and culture…. Only Lucknow, an idea of Lucknow preserved them.” The city becomes a conservatory for gentility. But this Lucknow is aspirational, a projection: what Hassan calls an “idea”. Is Lucknow an urban cultural institution, still? Or just an illusion now?