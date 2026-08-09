‘Homecoming’ by Omair Ahmad: A tale of Urdu, heritage and family history set in Lucknow

Can a city be a genre unto itself? A great many urban landscapes have been conjured as iconic and idiosyncratic ecosystems. The Atlanta of Tayari Jones. The Lagos of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. The Istanbul of Orhan Pamuk (or, very briefly, James Baldwin). And, closer home, Suketu Mehta’s Maximum City. Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi are some of the common fares in India’s literary imagination. Does a new city await its induction in the ways it is read as a character and its archetypes become canonical?