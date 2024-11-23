‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’: The challenges of adapting Márquez
SummaryThe writers of the series ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ discuss transforming a beloved classic
Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez’s novel One Hundred Years of Solitude is considered a literary masterpiece in the magical realism style. The 1967 Spanish language novel, which tells the story of seven generations of the Buendia family, has now been adapted into an 16-episode (over two seasons) Netflix series, premiering on 11 December. Directed by Laura Mora and Alex García López, the series was filmed entirely in Colombia, with the support of the Nobel Laureate author’s family.