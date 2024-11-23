‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’: The challenges of adapting Márquez

How much did the text hold you back and how much did it push you forward?

There is something that is untranslatable, almost impossible to transpose with literary language this rich and layered. You have to leave it that way. How can you translate Márquez’s poetry, the perfect and clear idea of the character’s soul he captures in one line? What we can translate, or what we can rewrite in an audio-visual language is, most of the time, the specific events, the story of these characters, what happens to each one. So what we had to do in the audio-visual language is to create a character that has an evolution or a dramatic arc from beginning to end, which is not as defined in the original novel, while always trying to take the hints that Márquez has left us of every character in order to create new things. Throughout the focus was on being loyal to the novel.