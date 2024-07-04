‘Madras Modern’: An ongoing show explores the last bastion of Indian modernism
SummaryAn ongoing exhibition highlights the making of the Madras Art Movement and places this late phenomenon of modernity in southern India within the national context
The ongoing exhibition, ‘Madras Modern: Regionalism and Identity’, at DAG, New Delhi, offers a rare viewing experience. It’s not often that you get to witness the trajectory of significant artists such as K.M. Adimoolam, M. Reddeppa Naidu, S. Dhanpal, J. Sultan Ali, S. Nandagopal and K.V. Haridasan, who added to the Indian modernist vocabulary through their works. By taking a deep dive into their practices, the exhibition highlights the making of the Madras Art Movement—considered by art scholars as the last bastion of Indian modernism—and the Cholamandal Artists’ Village, a residential work-centre for artists envisaged by K.C.S. Paniker in the 1960s. The works of each of the artists, who formed an integral part of this movement, while being unique and individualistic, are tied together in their exploration of regional and folk iconography and mythology.
The show, as well as the accompanying book, place this modern art movement—a late phenomenon of modernity in south India—within the national context. “It developed as a regional phenomenon that began to take shape from the mid-1950s onwards as a search for authenticity in modernism derived largely from the region’s cultural heritage," states the introduction to the book, authored by art historian-curator Ashrafi S. Bhagat, which has the same title as the exhibition.
The genesis of the Madras Art Movement can be traced back to the Government School of Arts and Crafts (now Government College of Fine Arts in Chennai) established in 1850. It all started when D.P. Roy Chowdhury took over as the first Indian principal of the college between 1930 and 1957, and shifted the focus from a purely craft-based curriculum to a study of fine arts. “[He] put forth an empirical and perceptual approach to art making, and axed the colonial pedantry of human form study based on classical statuary. These ideas were extended by K.C.S. Paniker who, as the next administrative head, brought in a study of European masters," mentions Bhagat in the book.
