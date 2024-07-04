‘Madras Modern’: An ongoing show explores the last bastion of Indian modernism

While the names of Roy Chowdhury, J. Sultan Ali and Paniker are familiar to most art enthusiasts, in the show and the book, one meets many more figures who contributed to the rise of this modern art movement. In that sense, ‘Madras Modern: Regionalism and Identity’, on view till 6 July, becomes extremely significant. “This kind of north-south divide that we experience regularly impacted the art world back then as well. For artists, who practised out of the southern states, the familiarity with art centres in Mumbai and Delhi was a little less forthcoming," says Kishore Singh, senior vice-president, DAG. “Though the artist collective, Group 1890, did try to include one artist from the region, Reddeppa Naidu, but it phased away in a year after its exhibition in 1963 held in Delhi. Artists from the southern states remained neglected in the national mainstream for the longest time, and that is a pity as the art school in Chennai was the oldest in the country."