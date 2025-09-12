What to watch this week: ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Saiyaara’ and more

Saiyaara This turbulent love story has been the surprise Hindi hit of the year. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda play aspiring singer Krish and fledgling writer Vaani, who collaborate on a song and soon fall in love. But they encounter a series of obstacles, leading to a weepy and deeply felt last act that played to packed halls in July. Directed by Mohit Suri (Aashiqui). (Netflix)

Advertisement

A still from 'Jugnuma'.

Jugnuma Jugnuma is shot on 16mm, and unfolds in the shadowy glades of a fruit orchard in Uttarakhand. It chronicles a family’s transformation after fires begin to break out on their estate. The film, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal and Tillotama Shome premiered at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival (the title then was The Fable). Directed by Raam Reddy. (In theatres)

Advertisement

A still from 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Only Murders in the Building After a lukewarm season 4, which saw our amateur slueths dazzled by Hollywood, the true crime comedy returns to New York. The action this time should be more focused in the Arconia, with the latest murder victim the building’s doorman, Lester. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star, and there’s a string of famous faces in supporting roles, including Keegan-Michael Key, Dianne Wiest, Christoph Waltz and Renée Zellweger. (Jio Hotstar)

Advertisement

A still from 'The Celluloid Closet'.

The Celluloid Closet This 1996 documentary explores the history of LGBT+ themes in American cinema, both as subtext and text, ranging from the sly suggestion of Some Like It Hot to more forthright later films like My Own Private Idaho. Directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. (MUBI)