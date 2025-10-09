‘Only Murders In The Building’ has forgotten about the murders
In its fifth season, ‘Only Murders In The Building’ appears content to pour out a Merlot humour, unchallenging but smooth enough to go down easy
Do you remember The Three Investigators? Those slim detective novels we read as children featured enthusiastic young sleuths falling into cases more complicated and sinister than their age would normally allow, but because the titles of the books were prefaced with the words “Alfred Hitchcock presents", we expected shadowy things. We knew Jupiter Jones and his pals would stumble into genuine danger, into mysteries with teeth. The director’s name on the cover promised darkness, and those paperbacks delivered. The boys went at it with gusto, uncovering secrets that mattered. The stakes remained high.