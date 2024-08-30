What to watch this week: ‘Only murders in the building’, ‘The Crow’ and more

A cult Polish filmmaker's haunting vision of a post-apocalyptic future, the true story of Indian Airlines Flight 814 and other titles to watch

Only Murders in the Building The most winsome series around is back for its fourth season. There’s a comfort in seeing Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez bumble around offending their neighbours in their efforts to solve another grisly case and promote their podcast. This season, the gang goes to Hollywood, which should mean an even higher number of celebrity cameos than usual. (Disney+ Hotstar) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A still from 'O-Bi, O-Ba: The End of Civilization'

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply O-Bi, O-Ba: The End of Civilization In a post-apocalyptic future, humans live in a decrepit vault. There’s a legend of an Ark that will save them – but is it actually coming? This 1985 film was written and directed by Piotr Szulkin, a cult Polish filmmaker. Starring Jerzy Stuhr (Camera Buff, Three Colours: White) and Krystyna Janda (Dekalog, Man of Marble). (MUBI)

Bill Skarsgård in 'The Crow'.

The Crow A reboot of the cult comic book series about a revenge-seeking musician back from the dead, which inspired the 1994 film starring Brandon Lee (the actor died in a tragic accident on its sets). The new film stars Bill Skarsgård (Pennywise in It) and FKA Twigs. Directed by Rupert Sanders. (In theatres)

A still from 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack On 24 December 1999, the Indian Airlines flight 814 was hijacked by terrorists. The aircraft was flown to Amritsar, Lahore, Dubai and, finally, Taliban-controlled Kandahar. This series, directed by Anubhav Sinha (Bheed), dramatizes the week-long situation. Vijay Varma plays the pilot, and the deep supporting cast includes Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sushant Singh. (Netflix) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}