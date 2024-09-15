An exhibition that paints photographer O.P. Sharma’s portrait | Mint

An exhibition that paints photographer O.P. Sharma’s portrait
SummaryO.P. Sharma’s archive goes on view for the first time, giving a glimpse into the lesser-known facets of the photographer
At the Shridharani Gallery, located within the Triveni Kala Sangam, Delhi, one can see a black-and-white print of a rather vulnerable-looking Dimple Kapadia. Incidentally, this was the actor’s first-ever photo from Bobby, clicked accidentally at Prithviraj Kapoor’s studio in Mumbai. Another striking photograph—almost akin to a painted portrait—is of art historian Geeta Kapur, looking down in a sombre mood. It’s interesting how the portraits on display paint rather different personas— softer, more intimate—of well-known personalities. These are part of 150 vintage prints from O.P. Sharma’s archive, which is on view for the first time ever till 3 October.