An exhibition that paints photographer O.P. Sharma’s portrait

A personal favourite from the show includes Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan’s portrait. The music maestro had his eyes shut tight while listening to his own song from years ago in Sharma’s Delhi studio in Delhi. “Maen aisa gaata tha pehle, ab kyun nahi? (I used to sing like this, why not now?’)," is what he mentioned to Sharma, who captured that moment. The photographer then juxtaposed the image with the swarmandal as an experiment. Someone might think that the doyen of Hindustani classical music is confined within a space, while to another viewer it may seem as if the swarmandal is his palace, wherein he is sitting in deep meditation. Whatever the perception might be, Sharma’s genius lies in revealing the vulnerability and inner chaos that might have swirled in Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan’s mind at the time.