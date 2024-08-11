Choose the right partner to build your home

Sometime in 2009, my ex-husband and I were sitting in our friends’ car browsing through a German-French-English architecture coffee table book they’d just picked up. It was during that 30-minute car ride and the happenstance encounter with that book that we first came upon a project by architect Bijoy Jain’s Studio Mumbai. It was Palmyra House, a simple 3,000 sq. ft space fashioned out of two long, louvered wooden crate-like boxes, sitting in the middle of a coconut grove in Nandgaon, Maharashtra.

At the time we were thinking of building a home and had an eye open for potential architects. The process and ethos of the practice immediately spoke to us, and it was the first step in a long process of research and introspection over who should design the house that took us to Studio Mumbai. We’d eventually work with Jain, Belgian interior designer Axel Vervoordt and English landscape architect Tom Stuart-Smith. They each articulated our hopes for various aspects of the space and my ex-husband oversaw the actual construction. I’ve looked back upon those partnerships over the years, and particularly at how we, as clients, ended up working with three entities who turned out to be perfect for what we wanted and worked well with one another. If we’d chosen anyone else for any part of the process, then things would not only have looked different, it would have felt woefully different.

Given my own experience of these relationships and the process of home building, I’m often surprised by how nonchalant people are when it comes to selecting an architect and interior designer. Many don’t realise just how intimate this association will become over the course of creating a space, which makes it essential that all entities are perfectly at ease with one another. The closest I can compare it to is a woman’s relationship with her gynaecologist.

Think like a matchmaker, match philosophies, timelines, personalities, lifestyles, and of course, budgets. Social media imagery, magazine write-ups, budgetary considerations, no factor in exclusion should make the choice. Read up on the architect or designer, and if possible, visit older sites and search out real-experience reviews from people who have been clients. Studio Mumbai, for instance, has long lead times for projects; it is a necessary after effect of the iterative process that Jain follows. For most people that would have been a problem but for us, when Jain said the project would take at least three years, we believed in his practice enough to still want to engage with it. This is why it becomes so important to align value systems.