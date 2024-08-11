Choose the right partner to build your home

Sham’s firm is prolific and has grown from a one-woman business to a 30-person firm in under 10 years. Her firm is currently working on 35 projects both in India and abroad, that’s more than 35 clients and families all at once. The Essajees Atelier relationship with a new client begins with a questionnaire, which queries them on everything from their travel preferences to dining habits. “It is essential for us to learn about them as much as possible. As we progress, and by the time we get to the end of a project we get to know everything, from the status of their marital relationship, to how they sleep, how they use the bathroom, their relationships with their kids... We get to know the deepest parts of you that someone who knows you for 10 years may not even get to see."