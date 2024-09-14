Full-volume fury: Godspeed You! Black Emperor's latest album | Mint

Full-volume fury: Godspeed You! Black Emperor's latest album
SummaryThe band's latest is a sprawling, cinematic album that perfects GY!BE's unique blend of punk fury and orchestral complexity
A lonesome guitar drone kicks off Grey Rubble—Green Shoots, the surprise-dropped lead single off the upcoming album by Canadian orchestral anarcho-punks Godspeed You! Black Emperor. It’s the sort of funereal, reverb-drenched keen that shatters the silence following a pre-dawn bombing raid, a wail of unadulterated despair stabbing at the sky. More instruments join in—guitars, drums, Sophie Trudeau’s baleful violin—building up to a slow-burn crescendo, as the sun rises over a scene of gut-wrenching devastation. Painting in broad, looping brushstrokes, the band conjures up a desolate landscape.
As with most of GB!YE’s music, the song is purely instrumental. You don’t really need words to understand the tragic context from which Grey Rubble draws its blistering fury and suffocating dolour. But, unlike the post-rock contemporaries they had such a huge influence on, GB!YE have never hidden their message behind artful vagueness or enigmatic mystique. So they spell it out in the text that accompanies the single. “Every day a new war crime, every day a flower bloom," it reads. The album’s name makes it even more explicit—NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD.